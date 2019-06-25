Former Taekwondo Instructor Arrested, Accused of Inappropriate Relationship With Student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CITRUS HEIGHTS -- A former Taekwondo instructor is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old student.

"Our department takes all of those types of allegations extremely seriously," Citrus Heights police spokesman Lieutenant David Gutierrez said.

Police say Kasea Cirincione, who was 21 at the time, met the boy at Family Taekwondo Plus Studio on Sunrise Boulevard, a business owned by Cirincione's parents.

"The victim was a student at the location and she at some point was an instructor," Gutierrez said.

Investigators say they got a report in December about an alleged inappropriate relationship.

"At the end of the investigation, our detectives substantiated the allegations," Gutierrez told FOX40.

Cirincione turned herself in on May 10, according to police.

Cirincione's mother says she was fired as an instructor in December but says none of the alleged encounters happened at the business and called the allegations a fabrication.

But police disagree.

"We believe this to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there are any other victims out there," Gutierrez said.

The studio's owners say their business is very safe, and there are surveillance cameras in nearly every room.

FOX40 contacted Cirincione's attorney for comment but did not hear back.