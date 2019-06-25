Sacramento Dog Wins ‘People’s Choice’ Category at World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest took place June 21 in Petaluma and this year’s People’s Choice Award went to Meatloaf, a bulldog mix with protruding teeth owned by Denae Pruner of Sacramento, California.

Before finding his forever home, Meatloaf was found “wandering alone and in rough shape,” according to his owner.

His ears were improperly cropped and he had “common genetic issues due to irresponsible breeding practices, including entropion, breathing issues and skin sensitivity.”

Pruner says Meatloaf’s main goal at the World’s Ugliest Dog contest is to “bring awareness to responsible breeding practices and get all the love and attention he can.”