Suicidal Suspect Arrested after Firing at Officers, Deputies in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — A suicidal man fired at officers and deputies Tuesday in Rancho Cordova.
Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies and Rancho Cordova police officers responded to reports of an armed suicidal man near Folsom Boulevard and Rod Beaudry Drive.
At the scene, the man began firing his weapon at local law enforcement. A Sacramento County Regional Parks cruiser was hit by the suspect’s gunfire before he was arrested.
No one was wounded in the shooting.
At 2:09 p.m., the Sacramento County Regional Parks Department reported the multi-use trail along the American River was closed from River Bend Park to William B. Pond Recreation Area due to the armed man. It reopened nearly an hour later.
The man’s identity has not been reported.
This is a developing story.