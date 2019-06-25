Truckee Police: Social Media Fight Leads to Shooting

TRUCKEE — Police in Truckee say a dispute on social media led to a shooting Sunday night.

Officials say officers investigating a single-vehicle crash at Floriston Court and Highland Avenue found a man, later identified as 34-year-old Gayden Rosales, was found behind the wheel with a gunshot would to the chest.

According to police, Rosales told officers he was shot by a man named Michael Woll. Investigators went to Woll’s home nearby but did not find him. Woll, 45, later turned himself in to authorities. Woll was booked into jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

Officers say Rosales told them that he and Woll had gotten into a fight on social media and it escalated, which led to the shooting.

Truckee police described Rosales’ wound as “life-threatening” but his condition is stabilizing.