Vacaville Man Drowns in South Yuba River

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEVADA CITY -- The beauty of the South Yuba River below Lake Spaulding cannot be denied -- but its danger should not be ignored.

Signs were posted near river access trails warning against swimming there.

Sunday, at the Emerald Pools Recreation Area, a swimmer went into the water and was overtaken by the current. The Nevada County Sheriff's Office told FOX40 his friends lost sight of him and called 911.

A multi-agency search and rescue operation began that afternoon and resumed at first light Monday morning.

Crews recovered the man's body that afternoon about a mile and a half downriver from where he disappeared. The sheriff's department identified him as 23-year-old Dalton "David" Burgos, of Vacaville.

Sheriff’s officials say the water temperature was 40 degrees at the time.

"Unfortunately, it happens more than we like to hear,” said kayaker Glen Douglas.

Douglas is an experienced mountaineer who lives in Truckee. He knows very well the danger of the river, especially to a swimmer.

"Once you hit that water, you'll immediately go into shock and if you can't get safe within 10 to 15 seconds after that, you're going to start going under,” he told FOX40 Tuesday. “You might take on a little bit of water. You're literally going to go into panic mode and you've got seconds after that."

Sunday's drowning happened in the same area a 2017 California Highway Patrol helicopter rescued a swimmer off a rock.

"I would not recommend going anywhere near it,” Douglas said. “As much as you want to, you should enjoy it from a safe spot."