Boot & Tie Fundraiser

Posted 12:54 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:29PM, June 26, 2019


The Boot and Tie Fundraiser is a Red Carpet Attire event at the Pink Martini in Rocklin, where the Ariel Jean Band is hosting a silent auction, guitar give away, and performing live music to Raise Money for their Trip to Nashville showcase & working with a Nashville Agent, the event will also Raise money to finish the bands new EP “Mama Knock you out” at the track shack studios in Sacramento. Tickets are $30/person and include a house beer/wine + Appetizer.

More info:
Boot & Tie Fundraiser
July 13th at 7:30 pm
The Pink Martini
Rocklin
ArielJean.com
Facebook: ArielJeanBand

