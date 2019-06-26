Boot & Tie Fundraiser

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Boot and Tie Fundraiser is a Red Carpet Attire event at the Pink Martini in Rocklin, where the Ariel Jean Band is hosting a silent auction, guitar give away, and performing live music to Raise Money for their Trip to Nashville showcase & working with a Nashville Agent, the event will also Raise money to finish the bands new EP “Mama Knock you out” at the track shack studios in Sacramento. Tickets are $30/person and include a house beer/wine + Appetizer.