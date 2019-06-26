Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is in the kitchen with nutrition expert Ashley Reinke learning how to whip up some easy summer treats.

Watermelon Pizza

Ingredients:

1-2 Small seedless watermelons

1 Cup of slice strawberries

1/4 Cup of chopped walnuts

1/4 Cup of blueberries

Handful of fresh basil

Optional: Chia seeds, pineapple, vegan cheese, balsamic dressing, and roasted coconut

Ingredients for "sauce":

1 Cup of frozen Strawberries

1 Cup of vegan yogurt or (1/2 avocado)

2 Tablespoons of sugar

Directions:

1. Create your sauce: Defrost the frozen berries (or microwave them in a microwave safe dish for 2 minutes) until they are mushy enough to smash with a fork.

2. Use an immersion blender to blend the fruit strawberries, vegan yogurt (or avocado), and sugar together.

3. Now it's time to assemble your pizza! Cut the small watermelons in half and carefully cut along the diameter to form round circles, then cut these rounds into your equal sized slices. A small watermelon will yield about 3 "pies".

4. Pour or spoon your desired about of sauce (or balsamic dressing) and top with your favorite treats!

Serving size: 1 small watermelon yields approx. 3 pizza

Spicy Watermelon Salad

Ingredients:

2 cups diced seedless watermelon

1 cup diced cucumber

1/4 cup of chopped basil

2 tsp. chili-lime seasoning

1 lime sliced into wedges

Directions:

1. Mix watermelon, cucumber, and basil in a bowl.

2. Toss in the chili-lime seasoning and drizzle with fresh lime.

Servings size: Approx. 4- 1 cup size servings

Watermelon Smoothie Coolers

Ingredients:

2 cups of diced watermelon

1 cup of frozen strawberries

3/4 cup of coconut water or nut milk

Optional: Lime wedges or fresh mint to garnish

Directions:

1. Combine the watermelon, strawberries, and coconut water or nut milk in a blender.

2. Pour into a glass and garnish with fresh lime or fresh mint.

Serving size: approx. 2- 8 oz. smoothies