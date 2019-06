PLACER COUNTY — Firefighters are battling a grass fire just north of Antelope.

The Roseville Fire Department reports the fire is in the area of Watt Avenue and Dyer Lane in Placer County.

Cal Fire says the 50-acre fire is approaching Baseline Road.

There are no homes or structures in the immediate area.

Multiple local agencies are helping fight the flames.

This story is developing.

38.736131 -121.392568