Get Outdoors: Camping With Different Accommodations

getting the details on different camp grounds in our area.

“I can’t go camping because I don’t have a tent, trailer, rv, gear etc.” This is a common sentiment many people have. However, these days getting your camp on is easier than ever. Campgrounds are offering a variety of unique accommodations to suit every camping style.

Inn Town Campground – Nevada City (tent cabins)

Located on a historic 15-acre site, Inn Town campground is just two miles from Downtown Nevada City. The campgrounds 16 canvas glamping tents have real beds with linens and electricity. The communal kitchen is a great spot to enjoy a meal and visit with other campers. There is even a walking trail into town.

Snowflower – Emigrant Gap (yurts)

Located in the Tahoe National Forest just off I-80. Snowflower is a Thousand Trails park which is now open to the public. You will find several accommodation options, but the Yurts offer an opportunity to view the stars all night through the glass top. The park features a 23 acre well stocked lake, abundant wildlife, and beautiful views of the 6-mile valley.

Autocamp - Russian River (airstreams)

With 3 locations in iconic California locations, Autocamp is adventure simplified. Autocamp operates like a boutique hotel where you rent an Airstream trailer. No need to pack gear just show up with your food. Even firewood is supplied by your campground concierge.

Casini Ranch Family – Duncan Mills (Park Model Cabins)

Stay in a park model cabin on the 110-acre ranch. The ranch is family friendly, pet friendly, nature filled, amenity rich with a mile of river to enjoy. The amenity list is huge: hayrides, ice cream socials, movie nights, general store, jump pillow, playground, water sports, pedal carts, golf carts, bikes, hiking, basketball and more.

Yosemite Pines – Groveland (Conestoga Wagons)

Just 23 miles from the parks west entrance, Yosemite Pines Conestoga Wagons offer a fun glamping experience. They are much larger than those the Donner part used and offer a king size bed, mini fridge, microwave, and a table. Pioneer glamping. Yosemite Pines has a swimming pool, bocci ball, volleyball, a petting farm and even gold panning.