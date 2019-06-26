Hundreds Attend Candlelight Vigil One Week after Officer O’Sullivan’s Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- The life of Officer Tara O’Sullivan was remembered at the Sacramento Police and Sheriff's Memorial the day before her funeral services.

For O’Sullivan’s loved ones and those who knew her best, it was her heart and intelligence that will never be forgotten.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects around a half-mile away from where Officer O’Sullivan was shot a week ago.

Learn more about the procession and memorial service for Officer Tara O'Sullivan by clicking here.

Crime tape and investigators were still in the North Sacramento neighborhood Wednesday night.

“Everybody's that close to me we all understand what’s going on, it was a pretty tragic situation that happened,” said neighbor Bobby Butler.

Butler lives two doors down from the backyard where O’Sullivan was fatally shot. His security camera caught tactical members helping other neighbors escape the standoff between police and the active shooter.

Butler said police have been very understanding to those living within the taped-off area.

“They are really, extremely accommodating for us,” he told FOX40.

Neighbor Eddie Duffy said violence in his community is nothing new. He added the police outside his home the last week has made him feel safer.

“Probably not going to be any gunshots or anything,” Duffy said. “We hear gunshots quite often around here.”