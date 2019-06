FOOTHILL FARMS — A car crashed into the front of a Foothill Farms laundromat Wednesday.

Photographs of the scene show a four-door sedan wedged between broken windows at Hillsdale Coin Laundry.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office reports a man was hospitalized with a leg injury following the crash. No other injuries have been reported.

It is unknown what led to the crash. No arrests have been reported.

This is a developing story.