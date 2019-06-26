Man Suspected in Home Invasion Robbery Arrested after Returning to Scene, Police Say

STOCKTON — A man suspected in a home invasion robbery were arrested late Monday after police say he returned to the scene of the crime.

According to the Stockton Police Department, two men broke into a home on South Filbert Street and demanded money before running away. Two women and five children were inside at the time, investigators said.

Police say the victims went to a family member’s home to make a report when one was notified that the suspected thieves had returned. Officers responded to the home and both men tried to run away out the back window, according to a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Both men were arrested and police say the victims were able to identify one of them as one of the suspected thieves from earlier.

Matthew Garcia, 23, was arrested on suspicion of residential robbery, burglary and resisting arrest. Mario Ochoa, 23, was arrested on suspicion of burglary and resisting arrest.