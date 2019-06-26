Modesto Detectives Investigate 2 Drive-By Shootings that Left 1 Dead, 1 Wounded

MODESTO — Detectives have launched investigations into two drive-by shootings that occurred within days of each other in the same neighborhood.

The Modesto Police Department reports 22-year-old Alonzo Watkins, of Modesto, was killed after he was struck by gunfire in the first shooting.

On June 12 around 7:30 p.m., a small group was having a barbecue in the front yard of a home on Colorado Avenue near Tuolumne Boulevard when shots were fired toward them from a passing vehicle. Two men were shot, according to police.

Watkins died a week after he was wounded. The other victim was hospitalized and later released.

Another drive-by shooting was reported on June 16 around 7 p.m. Police say gunfire rang out on Colorado and South avenues, less than a half-mile away from the first shooting. No one was hit.

A witness told the police department they saw a white SUV leave the area around the time of the drive-by shooting.

Detectives believe the incidents may be related.

If you have any information about the drive-by shootings you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

37.627820 -121.007218