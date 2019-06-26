Parts of Garden Highway to Close During Levee Work

SACRAMENTO — Parts of Garden Highway will be closed to traffic in both directions starting July 8.

Workers with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be doing levee improvements, including the construction of a seepage cutoff wall.

Temporary closures of where the road goes under Interstate 5 will start June 27, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., until 24-hour closures begin July 8.

Between July 8 and July 29, drivers will still be able to exit I-5 onto Garden Highway but will be unable to drive under I-5.

Garden Highway between Northgate Boulevard and Truxel Road will be closed from July 8 to Oct. 31.

The city added some shorter closures are also being planned for 2020.

