Police Hope to Reunite Items Stolen from Storage Units with Proper Owners

MODESTO -- Antiques and family heirlooms were among the more than 100 stolen items being held inside the Modesto Police Department that were recently recovered from a theft ring targeting multiple counties.

“A hundred and fifty items were items actually seized from the search warrants,” Modesto Police Detective Cameron Greener said.

The stolen items were located at the San Joaquin County home of suspected thief 28-year-old Daniel Scott Newman, who now faces charges in connection with the burglary of several storage units.

“We worked well with Stockton P.D., Lodi P.D., San Joaquin County Sheriff’s (Office) and Tuolumne County. All these agencies coming together because they are also having similar burglaries with these same suspects,” Greener said.

Greener says the multi-agency investigation tying the suspect to the series of thefts goes back to October of 2018.

He says in Modesto, around storage 50 units were burglarized at a northeast facility between March and June of this year.

"We had an idea who the victims were after we took the (suspect) into custody and we recovered the property, we started going back and investigating those cases and those reports,” Greener said.

While detectives say they’re still investigating, they’re asking anyone who fears they may have been a victim to come forward.

“We are hopeful that we have people come in later today and can identify those properties,” Greener said.