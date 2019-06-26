Rosemont Neighbors Say Driver Left Path of Destruction While Trying to Hit Bicyclist

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Crumpled fences and dented cars were not even the worst of what neighbors say happened on Sacramento's Achates Circle Saturday.

"The kid flew up like 10 feet in the air. Like, it hit him on a bike," said Rosemont neighbor Luis Arreola.

"We saw a kid run down the street and when he turned around his face was all bloody," said neighbor Josie Lang.

Lang said she saw that scene out in front of her house after a hit-and-run driver came through her neighborhood. She and Tyler Cain could not believe what they were seeing.

"I was just wondering what the hell happened. I knew that bang wasn't a firework," Cain said.

Arreola said his girlfriend's Toyota RAV4 and his Mustang were smashed by the falling bike the driver tossed into the air as she drove up on the sidewalk to allegedly go after its rider.

One man, who did not want to be identified, still could not open his fence or park his car in his driveway Wednesday because of the damage the driver caused. He said he tried to help the young man Saturday.

"He was all bloodied up and we asked him, ‘Can we help you?’ And he says, ‘No, no, no, I'm OK,’" he told FOX40.

"It was just a shock, really," Lang said. "I mean, it happened really, really fast. We heard the crash and then saw the car take off in 10, 15 seconds."

Some neighbors believe the car was a black Chevrolet Impala.

The mother of the boy hurt has been emailing out her pleas for help to find the vehicle and the young female driver involved in the incident. She did not respond to requests to speak on camera.

"It's terrible," Arreola said. "I really wouldn't want to be in the mind of someone who would want to do that to someone."

He and others say they've seen the boy hurt and possibly his brother riding their bikes in the area several times before, but they don't know him or where he lives.

The car involved apparently left the area with a smashed windshield after impact.

If you know anything about this incident, you're asked to call the California Highway Patrol.