Sharks Attack in Bahamas, Killing Southern California Woman

Posted 11:02 PM, June 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:01PM, June 26, 2019

Jordan Lindsey (Credit: Lindsey Family/GoFundMe)

TORRANCE (AP) — A shark attack has killed a Southern California woman vacationing in the Bahamas.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle says 21-year-old Jordan Lindsey of Torrance was attacked by three sharks on Wednesday near Rose Island while snorkeling with her family.

KABC-TV says Lindsey’s parents and other family members saw the sharks and yelled a warning but she didn’t hear them in time. Officials say her arms, legs and buttocks were bitten and her right arm was severed.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation issued a statement expressing its condolences and “deepest sympathies” to the family.

A GoFundMe was started to help them with “an travel and funeral expenses for Jordan’s body.”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.