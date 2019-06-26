Summer Water Camps at the Sac State Aquatic Center

Gary is out at the Sacramento State Aquatic Center getting all of the details on their summer water camps for kids.

Sailing - Skimming effortlessly across the water in an afternoon breeze is an enjoyable sensation that is becoming more and more popular every year. Each student will learn the principles of sailing, water safety, sailing knots, and how to operate their sailboat.

Windsurfing - This thrilling sport is rapidly becoming one of the most popular aquatic sports today. Students will be applying their acquired skills along with windsurfing fundamentals toward practical experience on the water. Water play and games are a big part of the windsurfing day.

Canoeing - This day of camp will give students the skills needed to navigate a canoe across the lake safely and effectively. We will teach: paddling strokes, balance, safety, and rescue. The serenity of Lake Natoma provides an excellent setting for this enjoyable sport.

Kayaking - This day exposes campers to the fundamentals of flat-water kayaking with adventures to Blackberry Island or The Camp "Prison." Maneuvering these feisty little boats is a real challenge and a lot of fun. This sport is very popular with our campers.

Boating Safety - Most serious boating accidents involve motorboats. Proper care, handling, and equipment are essential for safe and enjoyable boating. Classroom time is very valuable on Friday. The California Division of Boating and Waterways Safety Exam is given to every Basic camper. Boating safety skits are performed every Friday morning prior to classroom education. Awards are also presented to outstanding campers.

For fun and a challenge there will be a variety of activities on Fridays: Team Raft Building, Sailing Races, Kayak Relays, Canoe Tug-a-War, and Kayak Water Polo. (Activities will vary each week).

Basic camp is broken down into age categories, that are listed below.

Age GroupCamp

7Guppies

8Starfish

9Turtles

10Dolphins

11Seals

12Stingrays

13+Sharks