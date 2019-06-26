Tracy Police Search for Homicide Suspect after Finding Teen Dead in Apartment

TRACY — Tracy police reported Wednesday they are searching for a homicide suspect after an 18-year-old woman was killed.

Just before 11 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to an apartment on West Carlton Way where they found the teenager’s body, according to the Tracy Police Department.

Tracy police say evidence led them to suspected killer Antonio Flores-Cuellar, 41. Investigators believe the 18-year-old victim and Flores-Cuellar knew one another.

The San Joaquin County Coroner’s Office identified the teenage victim as Andrea Cervantes-Alejandre. The cause of her death has not been reported.

The police department has obtained a warrant for the suspect’s arrest and officers are searching for him.

If you have any information about the homicide or Flores-Cuellar’s whereabouts you are asked to call Detective Wes Bancroft at 209-831-6533. Text “TIPTPD” plus your message to 274637 or call 209-831-4847 to remain anonymous.