Worker Accidentally Crushed by Loader in Galt, Officials Say

GALT -- A worker was struck and killed Wednesday at California Waste Recovery Systems in Galt, officials said.

Cal-OSHA was notified of the fatal accident Wednesday morning. They said the accident happened when a mechanic of the company was struck by a loader, that another employee was backing up.

FOX40 reached out to the waste company for comment but didn't hear back.

As family members of the man and employees of the company showed up for work in the afternoon, many of them hugged. They said the man killed was 55 years old and described him as a good family man.

Cal-OSHA says they've opened up an investigation into the incident, which will determine if any workplace safety violations took place and if citations would be issued. The investigation could take up to six months.

Meanwhile, work at the site continued as Cal-OSHA interviewed workers, the employer and reviewed the worksite and safety records.