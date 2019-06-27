Adopt a Pet: Gina

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is outside getting to know Gina, a German Shepherd in need of a home.

Animal ID#: A762329

Dog Name: Gina

Dog Sex: Female

Approximate Age: 8 years

Dog Size: L

A Little About Me: I may not be young, I may not be a supermodel, but you know what I am...I am mannerly, I am gentle, I am super easy to please, I am easy to walk, folks how do you pass up someone as awesome as me! I am looking for a place to retire, to enjoy the fresh air and to spend time with those that love me. I belong inside surrounded by family, and I am meant to be with you, meet me today and fall in love! I am ready to go home today.

I participate in shelter playgroups with: Gentle and dainty male dogs

Walk Rating: Easy to walk, maintains loose leash

Snuggle Rating: Is ok sitting by your side rather than your lap

Type of Learner: Short learning sessions work best

Energy Level: Lower energy, a walk around the block

Manner Level: I enjoy meeting new people and do so in a calm manner

My motivation is: Treat motivated

Known Skills: Sit, Watch Me

Personality: Mellow, low maintenance, easy to please

Visit Gina’s webpage http://saccountydogs.com/2019/05/27/gina-2/ for more photos