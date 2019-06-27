Authentic Farm to Fork Dinner at Delfino Farms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the kitchen with Apple Hill growers John and Genevieve Sanders learning about the upcoming authentic Apple Hill Growers Farm to Fork Dinner scheduled for July 13.

WHEN: July 13, 2019 @ 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm

WHERE: Delfino Farms, 3205 North Canyon Rd, Camino

COST: $125 each

The Apple Hill Growers invite you to enjoy a night at Delfino Farms, featuring all that the Apple Hill Grower’s Association has to offer! Beautiful orchard and vineyard views and a delicious, wine paired 5 course meal, including appetizers and hard cider. Also featuring produce from Apple Hill Grower Farms, a berry inspired dessert smorgasbord, and entertainment, too. These are just a few highlights of what this 2nd Annual authentic Farm to Fork dinner includes!

In addition, a portion of the proceeds will benefit the Camino School Garden project.