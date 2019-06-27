Boy Hit by Car Riding His Scooter Across Turlock Road, Dies at Hospital

TURLOCK — An 8-year-old boy riding his scooter was hit by a car and died Wednesday night in Turlock.

Just before 7:30 p.m., an 18-year-old woman driving a Toyota sedan was heading west on West Christoffersen Parkway toward Panorama Avenue.

Turlock investigators believe the boy was crossing West Christoffersen Parkway on his scooter when he was hit by the sedan.

First responders quickly arrived at the scene of the crash and began treating the boy. He was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the woman was not impaired at the time of the crash nor was she speeding.

“The Turlock Police Department sends our condolences to the family of all those involved in this tragic incident,” stated Capt. Miguel Pacheco in a press release sent by the department Thursday. “The Turlock Police Department will continue to do our best to reduce these incidents from occurring as we work with the public to educate them about safe driving and pedestrian habits.”

Anyone who has information about the crash has been asked to call Officer Gavin Allison at 209-668-1200, the Turlock Police Department’s tip line at 209-668-5550, extension 6780, or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.