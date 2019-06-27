Child Dies after Being Attacked by Family Dog in Newman Backyard

NEWMAN — A young child was attacked by a family dog in Newman Wednesday and later died at the hospital.

The Newman Police Department told Mattos Newspapers the attack happened Thursday afternoon in the backyard of a home on Pine Street near Inyo Avenue.

The police department reports a large dog bit the child, who was around 2 years old, multiple times, according to police.

After being taken to Emanuel Medical Center in Turlock, the child died, according to police.

Police report the dog has been impounded.

An investigation into the deadly attack has been launched by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department.