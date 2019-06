Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is talking with OLIO co-founder Sasha Celestial about how food sharing can change communities.

OLIO connects neighbors with each other and with local businesses so surplus food can be shared, not thrown away. This could be food nearing its sell-by date in local stores, spare home-grown vegetables, bread from your baker, or the groceries in your fridge when you go away. For your convenience, OLIO can also be used for non-food household items too.