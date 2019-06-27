FOX40 Talks to Russo Brothers About ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Coming Back to Theaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Starting on Friday, June 28, participating theaters nationwide will hold a Bring Back event for fans to see Marvel Studios’ "Avengers: Endgame" one more time on the big screen before it finishes its theatrical run.



Fans who buy a movie ticket will receive an exclusive piece of Avengers art (available in select theaters and until supplies run out) and will also be treated to a video introduction by director Anthony Russo and an unfinished deleted scene from the film, and it will be a chance for fans to get a head start on the upcoming Marvel Studios’ “Spider-Man: Far From Home” via a special sneak peek.