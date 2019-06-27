Gov. Gavin Newsom Signs $214.8 Billion Budget

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed the state’s $214.8 billion operating budget.

Newsom signed the budget on Thursday, hours before the midnight deadline.

The signing comes after Newsom and state legislative leaders announced a final budget agreement on spending for housing and homelessness. That deal still needs approval from the full Legislature.

While the Legislature passed the main budget bill earlier this month, lawmakers and the governor’s office have been negotiating on several other bills that will direct how to spend the money.

The budget includes a $21.5 billion surplus, expanded health care for people living in the country illegally and a penalty for people who don’t purchase health insurance.

This story is developing.