Passenger Killed in 5-Vehicle Crash on Highway 120 in Manteca

MANTECA -- One person was killed in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday on Highway 120 in Manteca.

Around 12:30 p.m., a Hyundai stopped in traffic on Highway 120 near South Main Street was rear-ended by a two-axle Freightliner, according to the California Highway Patrol.

As a result, the CHP reports the Hyundai was pushed into the back of a big rig.

A passenger in the Hyundai died from injuries they sustained in the crashes.

Two other vehicles were damaged while trying to avoid the collision.

The highway was closed for around three hours while investigators looked over the scene and the roadway was cleaned up.

The CHP says neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to be factors in the crash.