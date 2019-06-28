Man Found Dead in Car Near Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in a Carmichael neighborhood near Mercy San Juan Hospital.
Around 6 a.m. Friday, authorities responded to an area near 6300 Coyle Avenue for the report of an unresponsive man.
The man was found inside a green Ford Explorer with trauma to his body.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento sheriff’s at 916-874-5115.
