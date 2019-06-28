Man Found Dead in Car Near Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in a Carmichael neighborhood near Mercy San Juan Hospital.

Around 6 a.m. Friday, authorities responded to an area near 6300 Coyle Avenue for the report of an unresponsive man.

The man was found inside a green Ford Explorer with trauma to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sacramento sheriff’s at 916-874-5115.

A man found dead in a truck just yards away from Mercy San Juan Hospital in Carmichael on the 6300 block of Coyle. @sacsheriff Investigators say someone killed him. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/09KgQWHFxT — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) June 28, 2019