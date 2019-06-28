Firework Sales Begin; Learn Safety for Families, Pets

It is officially firework season.

The use of Safe and Sane fireworks is limited to the time period of noon on June 28 through midnight on July 4. Fireworks booth operating dates and hours are June 28 (12 p.m. – 10 p.m.) and June 29-July 4 (9 a.m. – 10 p.m.).

This morning at 6:45 on FOX40, members of Metro Fire will join us on FOX40 to talk about safety while lighting fireworks.

This time of year is also busy for animal shelters in our area, as fireworks can easily frighten pets.

This year, Front Street Animal Shelter is partnering with TNT by offering coupons for free microchips at the shelter.

Pets that run away and end up at the shelter during “firework season” will be granted “amnesty” and can be retrieved by their owners, free of charge.