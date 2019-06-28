Front Street Partners with Fireworks Stands to Provide Pet Microchips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Legal fireworks went on sale Friday in California ahead of the Fourth of July holiday.

"Safe & Sane" products, which are approved by state fire officials, are the only fireworks that are legal to sell in California without a special permit. Most fireworks stands benefit local nonprofits.

"This year we are raising money for the paint a turtle which is a camp for kids with medical disabilities and they have each week where they can go and be with kids with their own diagnosis," Gloria Dobson, who is selling fireworks for Camellia Assembly Rainbow Girls, told FOX40.

This group has a chance to add a bonus to their sales by encouraging their customers to look to their four-legged friends.

"We're partnering with the fireworks stands to offer free microchips," Front Street Animal Shelter spokesman Ryan Hinderman said. "So any time you buy fireworks, you get a free mic chip coupon you bring your pet to the shelter and we take care of it for absolutely for free."

Hinderman says Front Street is overflowing with animals and expect it to be even worse with runaways scared by fireworks.

"Our first goal is always to get those pets back home and unfortunately so few of them come in with identification and a microchip is really the best way for a pet to stay safe throughout its life," he said.

And the shelter is sweetening the deal even more. The fireworks stand that leads to the most microchipped dogs gets a $500 bonus for their charity.