Golden 1 Center Prepares for Second California Classic, Kings Summer League

SACRAMENTO -- The Kings summer league squad was hard at work Friday evening preparing for three days of action next week.

The Kings, Warriors, Lakers and Miami Heat are back again for the 2nd go-around of the California Classic.

“You know, the California classic for the city of Sacramento is kind of a big deal for the new draft picks. It gives the fans a chance to see them early and see what they can do, and I know those guys are pretty excited,” said Kings guard, Frank Mason III.

Last year, more than 50,000 basketball fans filled the Golden 1 Center over the 3-day event.

And it wasn't just about basketball but rather bringing people together over food, drinks and music to create an overall entertaining experience.

“We're turning this into the event of the summer here at the Golden 1 Center. There's going to be amazing basketball. There's going to be post-game concerts with T-Pain, Jay Sean,” said Kings Emcee Scott Freshour. “There's going to be a lot of activity out here on the plaza all three days.”

“You will get Lakers fans, you will get Warriors fans and there are a lot of folks who will be happy to see NBA basketball in July so it's a big draw to our city,” said Mike Testa with Visit Sacramento.

No doubt a welcomed sight for the Downtown Commons (DOCO) at a time when typically business slows over the summer.

And with ticket sales just as strong as last year, it will again provide a nice boost to the downtown economy.

“To get that in the summer is a bonus for this market, and again I think it's well-received,” said Testa. “If it wasn't, they wouldn't be doing it again so last year was obviously a success.”

The Kings organization has worked hard, both this year and last to, not only bring the California Classic back next year but rather make this a signature event each summer going forward.

“You know, from across the NBA this was viewed as an absolute success, and a lot of people looked at the Sacramento model and realized that what was happening here was really good,” Freshour said. “So, we wanted to beef it up and continue, not just a basketball game, but an entire experience.”

So, if you want to catch some hoops here at the Golden 1 Center next week, keep in mind that the three-day passes are all sold out. However, individual game tickets are still available for all 3 days starting at $12 a pop.

The summer league action next week at the Golden 1 Center is on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; Two games each day and a concert on both Monday and Tuesday evenings.