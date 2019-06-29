Many People Love Fireworks but They Can be Terrifying for Pets, Bradshaw Animal Shelter Says

Watch Jessica Mensch’s report on FOX40 News after the MLB game.

SACRAMENTO — Get ready for fun, food and fireworks as the Fourth of July is just a few days away!

But while many love the explosions of colors, the sound of fireworks can be downright terrifying for our pets.

At the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, protecting the animals is always the first priority and Independence Day is no different.

“With humans, we love the fireworks and loud noises. But animals don’t know what’s happening. All they think is that the world is ending, and it can be a very scary time for them,” said Communications Officer for the Bradshaw Animal Shelter, Janna Haynes.

It’s why this year they’re calling on volunteers to help keep the dogs calm.

“People can sit with the dogs outside of the kennel and play them guitar, sing or read. Anything to kind of focus their attention off of what they’re hearing,” Haynes said.

And if you have a furry friend at home, she hopes you’ll take the same precautions to keep them distracted from the loud booms outside.

“We always recommend you keep your animals inside the first week of July through like the 7th or 8th when the fireworks die off,” Haynes said. “If you can’t keep them inside, now is the time to make sure that the fence is locked, that it’s sturdy and secure.”

Because the sound of fireworks can often cause pets to run away.

“The feeling that they will have when that firework goes off could make them do things you would never think they’d do,” Haynes said.

The animal shelter sees a huge influx in the weeks following July fourth because of so many animals getting out. Haynes says that the shelter’s “stray intake doubles.”

It’s why this year they’re waiving adoption fees through July 15th to free up space.

Haynes just hopes you’ll heed her warnings.

She’ll be following her own advice by keeping her boxer named ‘Cali,’ safe at home this Independence Day.

“Make the environment comfortable for them so either they don’t hear the noises, or it doesn’t scare them as much,” Haynes stated.

If you are interested in volunteering on July Fourth to calm shelter dogs, please email ingridc@saccounty.net to be put on the waitlist.