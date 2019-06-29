Rocks Dedicated to Fallen Officer Tara O’Sullivan Vandalzied in El Dorado Hills

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL DORADO HILLS – Saturday, people living nearby noticed the rocks dedicated to fallen officer Tara O’Sullivan had been vandalized.

The rocks have since been painted over with her badge number right above her name.

Pictures show graffiti spray painted over the memorial dedicated by the El Dorado Hills community to Officer O’Sullivan - after she was tragically killed in the line of duty last week.

The “rocks,” which sit in a field along El Dorado Hills Boulevard, bring the community together.

That community still mourning the loss of an officer taken too soon.

“That’s heart-wrenching. Our members of the club support that rock, we’re part of the community as well, it’s a shame that one bad apple ruins the whole crop. The rock’s very significant,” stated Tom Brower.

Last Saturday the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office met Tara’s family - escorting them to the rock that was painted in her honor.

People have stopped by throughout the day to see the newly repainted rocks.

There’s been no word yet on who is responsible for vandalizing them.

#NEW: Rocks in El Dorado County dedicated to fallen officer #TaraOsullivan were found vandalized with graffiti earlier today. Since then, community members have painted over the graffiti, writing #RIPTaraOSullivan and #BeLikeTara @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/Yr2gw4jmYc — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) June 30, 2019

38.685737 -121.082167