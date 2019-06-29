Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Launches Homicide Investigation after Man Found in Burning Fair Oaks Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIR OAKS -- Neighbors living in Fair Oaks say they came home to smoke and flames coming out of a home on Palm Avenue and were shocked to learn someone was inside.

Now, the man’s death is now being investigated as a homicide.

A hole in the roof is clearly visible after investigators say a fire ripped through the home late Wednesday night.

“I got home about 11:30 and I was getting my packages out of the car. I noticed a bright glow behind me,” said Shirley Cintron.

Cintron lives across the street from the home. She says that illuminating glow turned out to be flames.

“That’s when I noticed the fire behind with the smoke; that’s when I ran over knocked on the window, rang the doorbell,” she said.

Sgt. Tess Deterding with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says when fire crews responded they found a white male in his 50’s inside the home who “appeared to have some obvious trauma to his body.”

She says the man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

“It was apparent to fire [crews] that this was not a natural death,” Deterding said.

Susan Malakie lives nearby and says she heard the sirens. She says her community is normally pretty safe.

“People really watch out for each other in this neighborhood, because a lot of people have lived here for a long time,” Malakie said.

While Cintron says the home “is a rental property and it’s been vacant at least for the last two to three weeks.” Neighbors say that from now on, they’ll be on the lookout for anything out of the ordinary in their community.

“It’s not something that happens every day in the neighborhood; it is very concerning,” Cintron said.

Police haven’t released the victim’s name or any suspect info.

If you have information on this homicide, you’re asked to contact the sheriff’s office.