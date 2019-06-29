Woman Featured on Netflix’s ‘Jailbirds’ Arrested in Grass Valley

GRASS VALLEY — The Grass Valley Police Department arrested a woman who appeared on the Netflix docuseries “Jailbirds.”

Rachel Medlin, 23, of Nevada County was arrested after a citizen reported a drug dealing in the parking lot of a closed business.

Medlin was arrested for heroin possession, possessing paraphernalia, as well as outstanding arrest warrants.

She is also on probation in Sacramento County.

Officers said Medlin proudly told them about her brief cameo on the show and even shared the exact episode and timestamp of her appearance.

In May, another woman featured in the documentaries, Megan “Monster” Hawkins, was arrested in Elk Grove on charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful use of personal information and probation violation.