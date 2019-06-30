California Motorcycle Racer Dies at Colorado Race He had Won 4 Times

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A prominent motorcycle racer has died after he crashed near the finish line of a race he had won four times, the Colorado Springs Gazette reports.
Carlin Dunne died Sunday at the 97th Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, officials said in a news release.
The newspaper reports that Dunne, who is from Santa Barbara, crashed his 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 Prototype near the finish line.
An ambulance was dispatched to the finish area after the crash. A Gazette reporter witnessed bike shrapnel going over the right edge of the road about 20 yards from the finish line.
The Gazette says that throughout the morning, riders had trouble with a small hump in the road near the summit. Multiple witnesses said they believed Dunne hit the bump at a high speed, which caused his front wheel to spin out.
The newspaper says this is the seventh death associated with the Hill Climb.
The race’s board of directors released the following statement, that read in part:
Throughout the 97 years that this unique race has been conducted on America’s Mountain, we have experienced the ultimate joy in victory, the disappointment of failure and now, the unexpected heartbreak of the loss of a competitor, whose love of the race brought him to Pikes Peak. We mourn the tragic death of Carlin and he will remain in our hearts forever as part of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb family. Carlin will be remembered as a warm hearted mentor with a competitive spirit. He was a gentle and thoughtful man who touched everyone who met him. We will always remember his contagious smile and genuine love for sport.