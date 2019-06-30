California’s Gas Tax to Hit All-Time High at 47.3 Cents a Gallon Starting Monday

Watch Bridgette Bjorlo’s report on this story tonight on FOX40 News at 10.

SACRAMENTO — Starting Monday, the state’s gas tax will reach an all-time high, rising another 5.6 cents per gallon.

It’s part of a 2017 law designed to generate $54 billion in transportation revenue over the next decade — but not all drivers are happy about the latest increase.

“It’s not good,” said Sacramento resident George Cuevas. “It’s going to affect everybody and not everyone can afford it.”

It’s the latest increase from a 2017 law aimed at generating around $5 billion a year for transportation projects designed to fix the state’s crumbling roads and bridges.

Some drivers in Sacramento said they have yet to notice the return on their dollar.

“I’m frustrated because I see the roads and they’ve barely fixed these roads,” said resident Maximillion Hernandez.

In 2016, Californians paid about 28 cents per gallon in taxes for gas. Now, starting July 1, drivers will be shelling out 47.3 cents per gallon in gas taxes alone.

Richard Rider with the San Diego Tax Fighters says it’s likely only to get worse.

“After that, we have an annual increase based on cost of living,” Rider told FOX40. “So, the total increase is over a number of years is just going to grow and grow and grow.”

It’s forced motorists to ask the question: Where are my tax dollars going?

“If we pay for it, then they got to fix the roads,” said Sacramento resident Sam Autufuga.

“I really do wonder where the money goes,” said Laura Dobson, from Sacramento.

Drivers said the money spent on gas taxes is taking hard-earned dollars out of their families’ wallets.

“People can barely afford their rent nowadays,” said Sacramento resident George Cuevas.

“Why are you going to make us pay for it? And we’re all going to pay for it because we all need to get around,” Hernandez said.

The latest round of tax hikes will make California the nation’s leader in gas prices and it’s making some people wonder, just how high is too high?

“I mean what are we going to do, rebel?” Dobson said.

Despite so many unhappy drivers, Californians voted to reject a statewide measure to repeal the gas tax increase back in November.