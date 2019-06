LOMO — Caltrans reports four vehicles crashed Sunday on Highway 99 just north of Yuba City.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash ended up on its roof and burst into flames, according to Caltrans.

Both directions of Highway 99 are blocked in the area of Lomo as crews, including an air ambulance, respond to the scene.

