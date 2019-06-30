‘Constant’ Break-Ins Hurt Land Park Businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAND PARK -- A brazen theft in Sacramento’s Land Park neighborhood was all caught on the store's surveillance system.

The owner of a gas station on Riverside Boulevard said thieves broke into the store overnight, breaking a glass door before climbing inside the store and getting away with thousands of dollars in cigarettes and lighters.

Over half a dozen businesses in that area have been targeted in recent weeks and business owners say they’re fed up.

“It’s just been a constant, almost daily, occurrence,” said Stephanie Duncan, a community advocate and former president of the Land Park Community Association.

“Last week, we've had a burglary at a liquor store on Broadway. Overnight just last night, we had a burglary at a gas station on Riverside Boulevard.”

The surveillance video from the Valero gas station shows thieves using a wooden board to break through a side door of the business early Sunday morning.

Duncan said roughly eight businesses have been targeted by thieves recently.

“It’s really concerning for our neighborhood because this is not normal for us,” she told FOX40.

Last Sunday, thieves broke into Spinners Cinnamon Rolls, getting away with a stand filled with lottery tickets.

“We have businesses who are doing their due diligence to add, like you said, metal gates or bars on their windows. They have camera systems,” Duncan said.

Bechara George, who has owned the Valero gas station for the past six years, said this is the third time his business has been broken into.

“They increased my insurance from $450 every month to $1,250 every month,” he said.

While he has cameras, alarms and bars on his windows and doors for protection, George is keeping his eyes open for anything suspicious during the overnight hours.

“I work hard to provide for my kids and family,” George said.

The owner said a police report was filed.

If you happen to know who is responsible for this burglary or any of the recent burglaries, call the Sacramento Police Department.