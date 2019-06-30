Deputies Search for Two Suspects in Stockton Shooting That Left Juvenile Dead

STOCKTON — A juvenile was shot and killed in Stockton Saturday night and deputies are now searching for two suspects.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office reports the Stockton Police Department notified them of the shooting on South Wilke Avenue.

Tony “Anthony” Garcia, whose age has not been reported, was shot in the area and later died at a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe two suspects were involved in the shooting. Both are believed to be around 18 years old.

The sheriff’s office says one of the suspects was armed with a black handgun at the time and has been described as a slim, Hispanic man who is 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was clean-shaven with short, faded black hair and was wearing a black beanie, white T-shirt and dark basketball shorts.

The second suspect has been described as a Hispanic or white man who is also 5 feet 8 inches tall. He had curly, black hair and a gray sweater and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who has information about this homicide has been asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers.