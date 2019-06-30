Family: Thieves Run Over Elk Grove Fireworks Stand Worker With SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELK GROVE -- Loved ones say a fireworks stand worker was dragged by a getaway vehicle Sunday night when she tried to stop a thief.

Mischele Mullen's family told FOX40 a man approached the Elk Grove Boulevard stand and grabbed a large pack of fireworks valued at around $1,000.

Mullen and her mother were working at the stand when the thief tried to run off with the fireworks. Mullen's family members say she chased after the thief and held onto the fireworks as the man jumped into an SUV.

The family says the 36-year-old was dragged by the older model, green Chevrolet SUV and then run over.

When first responders got to the scene, Mullen was unresponsive. She is currently at a local Kaiser ICU and has regained consciousness, according to family.

Witnesses say multiple people were inside the SUV at the time of the incident.

