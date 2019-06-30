Suspected DUI Driver Slams Into Downtown Modesto Credit Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- Broken windows were boarded up after a car slammed through the side of Mocse Credit Union in downtown Modesto.

Modesto police Officer Kelly Mikolich said the crash happened just before 10 Sunday morning on J and 14th streets.

“Officers got there within minutes and when they arrived on scene they saw the driver outside of the car and the vehicle into the building,” Officer Mikolich said.

The impact of the crash shattered two windows, sheered one street sign and nearly took out another. Police told FOX40 there was no structural damage to the building.

“The driver of the vehicle was identified as Modesto resident Joshua Brills and he had a laceration to the back of his head,” Mikolich told FOX40.

Brills was hospitalized and treated for his injuries.

Mikolich reports he was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The normally busy credit union is closed on Sundays.