Woman Arrested in Tulare County Faces Murder Charges in Her 12-Year-Old Son’s Death

Posted 3:42 PM, June 30, 2019

PORTERVILLE — Tulare County deputies arrested a woman Saturday after she was suspected of killing her 12-year-old son.

Sherri Telnas, 45 (Credit: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office)

Around 5:25 a.m., Tulare County sheriff’s deputies were called to Avenue 184 in Porterville when someone reported seeing 45-year-old Sherri Telnas acting strangely while taking her two sons to a nearby field.

The boys, ages 7 and 12, were unresponsive when deputies found them in a full irrigation ditch near a cornfield, according to the sheriff’s office.

Both boys were hospitalized and the 12-year-old died due to his injuries. The sheriff’s office says the 7-year-old was still in critical condition as of Saturday afternoon.

Deputies arrested their mother, who now faces murder charges.

An autopsy will reveal what led to the 12-year-old boy’s death.

