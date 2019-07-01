Lanes of I-80 at Cap City Freeway Blocked after Deadly Crash

SACRAMENTO — A motorcyclist was killed early Monday after a crash along westbound Interstate 80 near the Cap City Freeway.

The California Highway Patrol said some witnesses reported the motorcyclist was speeding and weaving through traffic before sideswiping a car, though detectives are still sorting through statements. Investigators say that triggered a chain reaction crash.

Officials said four lanes of I-80 were shut down. Two lanes were reopened around 7 a.m., but there was no estimated time for the other two to reopen.

Westbound I-80 west of the capitol city freeway (SR-51) 4 of the 5 lanes are closed to investigate a fatal traffic collision. Please use alternate routes! This closure is expected to be in place for multiple hours. pic.twitter.com/bsszSIN6Et — CHP Valley Division (@CHP_Valley) July 1, 2019

Commuters should plan an alternate route to avoid the significant traffic backup.

This is a developing story.