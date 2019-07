FORESTHILL — Placer County sheriff’s deputies along with search and rescue workers are searching for a hiker missing near Robinson Flat in Foresthill.

The hiker, identified as 25-year-old Andrew Shanahan, is the nephew of FOX40’s Dennis Shanahan.

Andrew Shanahan is described as an avid outdoorsman. He and a friend were camping in the area when they became separated during a hike Sunday afternoon.

This is a developing story.