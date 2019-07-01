‘It’s Horrible:’ Tow Truck Driver Comes Across Woman’s Body in Modesto

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A Ceres tow truck driver on his way to a tow yard spotted something on the side of Highway 99 in Modesto.

“Just out of the corner of my eye, I just look over and I seen someone. It looked like someone just laying down in the ice plant that grows on the side of the freeway,” said Brian Fox.

Fox said at first he continued his Saturday afternoon call but when he finished up, an uneasy feeling settled in.

“It just seemed kind of a weird spot for someone to lay down,” he told FOX40. “I don't know, just something inside me told me to go back and check and see if that person was OK.”

As he made his way back to Crows Landing Road, just past the southbound Highway 99 on-ramp, he made a shocking discovery.

“I got out of the truck on the freeway on-ramp and walked up and the person was laying down on their belly and they weren't responsive, and it didn't look like they were breathing at all,” Fox said. “So, I called 911 and told them that they needed to come out here and take care of this person.”

The California Highway Patrol confirmed it was the body of a 39-year-old woman. First responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

“It was a horrible thing to see that that's the last spot for someone to spend their last minutes at, you know,” Fox said. “Just to wind up there like that, it's horrible.”

The CHP says they're investigating the woman's death as "suspicious" pending an autopsy to determine how she died. The Stanislaus County Coroner’s Office is still working to notify her family.

Although Fox doesn't know the who the woman is, he told FOX40 he has a message for her family.

“I know anytime you lose a family member to anything, whether it be accidental or there's something behind it, it's still … it's devastating to a family. So, I just hope they get some peace out of it and I really am sorry to their family for their loss,” he said.

The CHP is asking anyone with information about this case to call Stanislaus County Crime Stoppers. Remember, you can call and remain anonymous.