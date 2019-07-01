Motorcyclist Dies in Stanislaus County Crash

STANISLAUS COUNTY — A motorcyclist died Monday night in a crash in Stanislaus County.

Around 7:15 p.m., crews with the Stanislaus Consolidated  Fire Protection District and Modesto Fire Department responded to the crash on Oakdale-Waterford Highway at Rice Road.

An SUV involved in the crash was left charred and damaged at the scene. No additional injuries have been reported.

The California Highway Patrol has launched an investigation, according to the Stanislaus Consolidated  Fire Protection District.

It is unknown what led to the crash. The identity of the motorcyclist has not been reported.

This is a developing story.

