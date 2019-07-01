Officials Announce Arrest of Man Suspected in 1990s Sacramento-Area Rape Cases

SACRAMENTO — Officials from the city of Sacramento, Sacramento County and Yolo County gathered Monday to announce the arrest of a man suspected in three rapes between 1992 and 1994.

Mark Manteuffel, 59, was arrested Friday by federal agents in the Atlanta, Georgia suburb of Decatur on suspicion of three counts of rape, two counts of torture with the use of a knife and one count of sodomy.

Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert credited DNA technology in the identification of a suspect.

The Sacramento Police Department said Manteuffel attended Sacramento State as a student while also working part-time as a lecturer in the criminal justice field. He was an employee of the Federal Bureau of Prisons until he retired in Florida, investigators said.

