Placer County Sheriff’s Sergeant Dies While Scuba Diving

MONTEREY — A Placer County sheriff’s sergeant died Saturday while scuba diving in Monterey Bay.

Sgt. Michael Lyke went missing while he was diving with a group off San Carlos Beach Park and did not resurface, according to KSBW-TV.

The Monterey Fire Department division chief told Gold Country Media he was unconscious when a lifeguard and another diver found him.

Lyke died at the hospital.

“We are devastated by the unexpected passing of Sgt. Mike Lyke,” said the Placer County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Sgt. Lyke had been with the sheriff’s office since 1996. He also worked as a dive team member and a weaponless defense instructor at their Tahoe Substation. Recently, Lyke ran a civil division for the sheriff’s office.

“In August of 2012, Sgt. Lyke was named Employee of the Month for his willingness to solve any problem, his professionalism and his ‘can do’ attitude,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “He will be dearly missed, our prayers and hearts are with the Lyke family at this time.”